VIDEO: Anton’s still serenading neighbors nightly!

Back on March 26th, we published video sent by Richard in the Fairmount Park area,spotlighting his neighbor Anton‘s nightly saxophone serenades. Today, Richard sent this update:

Pretty amazing dedication and spirit in our community. Every evening, rain or shine – Fairmount Park’s neighbors come out at 6 pm to enjoy Anton’s performances. We all observe “physical distancing” while his performances entertain us during this pandemic. Anton, with the support of his wife (Dawn), has been awesome: his first serenade was on March 24th – 57 straight days and going strong!

Any longrunning pandemic traditions in YOUR neighborhood?