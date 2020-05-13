TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch, 8th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:58 AM: Good morning – the 51st morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. If you are heading out – here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

Since the main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map), we check it next, including the Michigan exit that takes you across Georgetown to I-5:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows you the approach:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.

NEW CAMERAS: SDOT has added 6 new cameras, along 35th and Roxbury. Here are two:

16th/Roxbury:

35th/Morgan:

You can see any and all of the local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

ROAD WORK

As noted here, the 35th/Avalon/Alaska project was expected to see some more finishing touches this week, so watch for possible “no parking” signs.

During the stay-home order, we're not live-monitoring traffic, so please let us know what you're seeing – comment or text (but not if you're drivingl!) 206-293-6302.