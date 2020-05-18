TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday watch; 9th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

6:03 AM: Good morning – the 56th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. Headed out? Here are the cameras for the 5-way intersection and the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues):

Since the main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map), that’s the next camera view:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map) – this camera shows the approach:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.

NEW CAMERAS: SDOT has added 6 more cameras, along 35th and Roxbury. Here are two:

16th/Roxbury:

35th/Morgan:

You can see all local traffic cams, including the new ones in West Seattle, here.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring morning traffic, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.