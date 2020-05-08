TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch, 7th week of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:44 AM: 46th morning without the high-rise West Seattle Bridge. If you are headed out this morning – here are the cameras for the restricted-access low bridge (where SPD enforcement continues) and the 5-way intersection west of it:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map). To get to I-5, exit onto Michigan at the bridge’s north end. Here are cameras for the bridge and Michigan east of it:

The South Park Bridge (map) can also take you across the river. Here’s the South Park camera:

Both bridges open for marine traffic; check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about openings.

TRANSIT

Metro – Reduced schedule; reduced capacity; check here for next departure

Water Taxi – Reduced schedule continues

STREET REMINDERS

West Seattle has two sets of “Stay Healthy Streets,” closed to through traffic (but open to residents and delivery drivers) 24/7. See the maps here (Puget Ridge/Highland Park) and here (High Point), and heed the “STREET CLOSED” signs. Also note that Beach Drive between Alki Avenue and 63rd SW will be added, as soon as today.

OTHER LINKS

SDOT’s traffic map, with cameras

Our traffic-cams page

During the stay-home order, we’re not live-monitoring traffic, so please let us know what you’re seeing – comment or text (but not if you’re drivingl!) 206-293-6302.