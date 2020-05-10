UPDATE: Another downed pole – this time north of Morgan Junction

8:39 PM: Thanks to Andy for the photo. For the second time today, a downed utility pole is blocking a major West Seattle street. This time, it’s California SW between Graham and Raymond. No info yt on the circumstances.

8:45 PM: Readers tell us this one did NOT involve a crash – the pole just fell. No injuries reported.

8:57 PM: In comments, Austin says the pole fell on his car, and that the pole was damaged by termites. Photos:

Meantime, Andy reports city crews are on the scene.

9:29 PM: The road has reopened.