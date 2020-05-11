West Seattle, Washington

11 Monday

UPDATE: 19th/Roxbury rollover crash

May 11, 2020 12:36 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

12:36 PM: SPD and SFD are being dispatched to a crash reported as a rollover blocking westbound lanes at 19th/Roxbury. Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photo)

12:40 PM: Two vehicles are reported to be involved, with one person trapped, so the SFD response is upgraded to a rescue response. Tipster Aaron says this is by Holy Family.

12:51 PM: As commenter Matt notes, the new 35th/Roxbury camera has captured the response . the screenshot is from a few moments ago. Avoid the area TFN.

(Added: Photo sent by L)

1:12 PM: SFD reports that the person has been “safely extricated and is in stable condition,” and will be taken to a hospital. (added) Also – Route 120 is currently re-routed, according to a Metro text, between 16th and 26th – use stops on 15th or on 26th.

15 Replies to "UPDATE: 19th/Roxbury rollover crash"

  • Wendy May 11, 2020 (12:49 pm)
    One vehicle.  We were directly behind him.

    • Matt May 11, 2020 (1:07 pm)
      Any idea how it happened?

  • WSB May 11, 2020 (12:50 pm)
    Right in front of Holy Family, according to a tipster, but clearly the 35th/Rox camera – which is VERY high up – has a great zoom!

    • Cass May 11, 2020 (12:55 pm)
      Wow, that IS an impressive zoom! I hope the car occupant(s) will be okay.

  • Alki Bee May 11, 2020 (1:00 pm)
    Was wondering what all the sirens were.

  • K May 11, 2020 (1:02 pm)
    Does anyone know why there are so many medical response vehicles if only one person was in the car? I work a block down the street from the crash and we have just been listening to all the sirens. 

    • Jort May 11, 2020 (1:24 pm)
      They go out prepared to deal with the worst, rather than waste time waiting to dispatch additional units just in case things are really bad. Given how deadly the relationship between vehicles and people is in this country, it’s a good idea to be prepared for the worst.

    • WSB May 11, 2020 (1:51 pm)
      Two medic units were dispatched, 28 and 44. The latter is a supervisor-type unit that goes to major incidents. Otherwise, a rescue response generally requires a LOT of help. I’m adding another reader photo we’ve received showing the rescue in progress.

  • ms May 11, 2020 (1:16 pm)
    I hope all involved are ok.

  • Glenn May 11, 2020 (1:17 pm)
    I was coming in the opposite direction when it happened. I watched the car hit the pole and flip several times and I, along with a retired firefighter whose name I didn’t catch, were the first to open the doors and assess the drivers condition (there were no passengers). I pulled over to block traffic and people may have thought I was in the accident because my car was the only other car parked near the overturned car. My email address is here if the police need any additional information. The passenger was vomiting and seemingly unconscious when we opened the door to check on him but he was breathing and regained consciousness within a minute of us trying to communicate with him. I can tell you that he had his seatbelt on and it likely saved his life given how violent the crash into the pole and subsequent flipping of the car was. So many bystanders came to assist and it made me proud of our West Seattle community. 

    • Also John May 11, 2020 (1:49 pm)
      …Good job Glenn.  You know he appreciated your assistance.

  • Mi May 11, 2020 (1:24 pm)
    Thank goodness the person was rescued! Thank you and bless all the first responders and may the injured person recovery quickly.

  • Lola May 11, 2020 (1:34 pm)
    This is the worst stretch of road in that it is PITTED full of POTHOLES. I find myself gripping the stearing wheel when ever I have to go this way.  If this is going to be the NEW way out of WS we need this road fixed to accomodate all of the traffic that will be on it for the few years. 

    • WSB May 11, 2020 (1:43 pm)
      As reported Friday, repaving is planned in that area – 16th to 18th, at least – this month. I have a followup inquiry out to SDOT looking for more details.

  • miws May 11, 2020 (1:36 pm)
    Just for the record; about 12 minutes before this callout, according to the SFD 911 Log, three SFD units were called to a “Medic Response” in the 114xx block of Marine View Dr. As of my typing this at 1:35 p.m., that call is still showing open, which would indicate that at least one unit is still at that location. —Mike

