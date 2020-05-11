UPDATE: 19th/Roxbury rollover crash

12:36 PM: SPD and SFD are being dispatched to a crash reported as a rollover blocking westbound lanes at 19th/Roxbury. Updates to come.

(Added: Texted photo)

12:40 PM: Two vehicles are reported to be involved, with one person trapped, so the SFD response is upgraded to a rescue response. Tipster Aaron says this is by Holy Family.

12:51 PM: As commenter Matt notes, the new 35th/Roxbury camera has captured the response . the screenshot is from a few moments ago. Avoid the area TFN.

(Added: Photo sent by L)

1:12 PM: SFD reports that the person has been “safely extricated and is in stable condition,” and will be taken to a hospital. (added) Also – Route 120 is currently re-routed, according to a Metro text, between 16th and 26th – use stops on 15th or on 26th.