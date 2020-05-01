TONIGHT: Highland Park Improvement Club Corner Bar online; Friday Night Lights #3

Two things coming up tonight:

CORNER BAR, ONLINE: First Friday means the Highland Park Improvement Club Corner Bar. Still can’t do it in person, so tonight they’re presenting an hour of live music online, 8-9 pm:

Come join us for an hour this Friday evening. We missed April’s event and who knows when we are all going to get together again. This one will be from the comfort of your own home.

Evan Flory-Barnes will livestream us some songs and we can all sit around at home, have a drink, and dance along.

[The livestream will be via HPIC’s Facebook page]

These are difficult times for a lot of us. Please feel free to tip Evan at your favorite sites – Venmo @Evan- Flory-Barnes PayPal evflorybarnes@gmail.com or the Cash App. $EvanFloryBarnes

Also, there are no events at the club since the stay at home order has been in effect – feel free to join the HPIC as a member, and help us chart our course for the future.