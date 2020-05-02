SCHOOLS: You can bid right now in Arbor Heights Elementary’s first-ever online auction!

The first-ever Arbor Heights Virtual Auction is happening now! From the Arbor Heights Elementary PTA:.

Our original auction was set for March 13, then postponed to May 8, and now moved online.

While we wish we could be gathering together at the Hall at Fauntleroy for our annual dinner and auction, we kick off our first-ever Arbor Heights Virtual Auction!

Choose your token, dust off your top hats, get to your computer, tablet, or smartphone and join us (now) until Friday, May 8 at 10 p.m. for Arboropoly, a week of online bidding on fun and fabulous items and experiences to support the Arbor Heights Elementary school community.

Now that we have gone virtual, we can share this experience with our extended West Seattle community of supporters through our online auction link, helping to further our efforts in raising essential funds for our students and staff.

For additional information, please visit the Arbor Heights PTA website or email our auction co-chairs at arborheightsauction@gmail.com.