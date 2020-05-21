SCHOOLS: Seattle Lutheran HS recognition for the Class of 2020

No commencement ceremony does NOT mean no celebration for the Class of 2020. The photos and report are from Seattle Lutheran High School (which is north of The Junction):
Seattle Lutheran High School principal Dave Meyer delivered signs and gifts to the Class of 2020.
After an incredible year, the Senior class were given signs and gifts to recognize their achievement and perseverance throughout an historical end of the school year. “Seattle Lutheran delivers,” said a parent.
Go Saints!
| 0 COMMENTS