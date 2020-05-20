SCHOOLS: Gatewood Elementary’s virtual auction – and dinner!

Another local PTA invites everyone in the community to bid – and dine!

The Gatewood Elementary PTA 2020 Auction is going virtual!

Silent bidding will begin on Monday May 25.

Live streamed event is on Friday May 29 @ 7 pm.

Please visit www.gatewoodauction.org and click the online auction link to register for the event. Everyone has to register for online bidding. Anyone can participate – registration is free!

A special meal from Elliott Bay Brewery is available for purchase to be delivered in West Seattle on Fri May 29. Please order by this Friday May 22 at www.gatewoodauction.org.

Kid-made art, restaurant gift cards, Pearl Jam poster, vacation homes, and more!

Questions – please email gatewoodauctionchair@gmail.com

Thank you for your support of the Gatewood Community.

– Lauren Fabella and Matt Hoffman

Gatewood Auction 2020 co-chairs