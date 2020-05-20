ROAD WORK ALERT: Repaving at 6th/Spokane next two days

If you travel on lower Spokane St. – note that SDOT plans repair/repaving work at 6th/Spokane the next two days. The announcement says work is planned 9 am-4 pm Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, and that at least one lane will remain open each way. Also noted, “Though the project was planned before the closure of the West Seattle High-Rise Bridge, we have accelerated the timeline since the pavement improvements will support increased traffic through the intersection. The improvements will help increase safety and mobility for people driving, riding bicycles, and using the crosswalks through this busy intersection”