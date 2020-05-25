RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: Matador reopening; Beveridge Place holiday hours; meet West Seattle Local Foods

Three food/drink notes:

MATADOR REOPENING … for takeout and delivery, starting this Wednesday (May 27th). Hours will be Sunday – Thursday 4 pm – 10 pm, Friday 4 pm – 11 pm, Saturday 2 pm – 11 pm. Also: “Happy Hour will be available to call-in or walk-up guests only from 4 pm-6 pm and 9 pm – close, and only eligible with the purchase of a cocktail.” Matador will have Cocktails To Go along with new family-style menu items – find the menu online. You can call 206-932-9988 for pickup, or order online here for pickup or delivery. They’re also on Postmates. And you can read about their new safety procedures here.

BEVERIDGE PLACE HOLIDAY HOURS: Expanded hours today for Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW):

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 – Expanded Hours 1-7 pm!

Today’s Feature: $10 Growler Fills available! Our BPP Online store is open. You can order and pay for craft beer growlers, beer cans/bottles, wine bottles, cider bottles, mead bottles, specialty soft drink bottles, & snacks!

The online store is located here.

Pickup is at the front door or drive-thru back ramp. (Regular BPP hours are 3-7 pm weekdays, 1-7 pm weekends.)

WEST SEATTLE LOCAL FOODS: Looking for new options? The tenants at the commercial kitchen at 4611 36th SW have joined forces to sell their specialties under the banner West Seattle Local Foods. You can order online via this website – but note it’s a weekly event – order by noon Tuesdays for pickup on Thursdays. Meats, salads, desserts, pot pies, more.