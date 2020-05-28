RESTAURANTS/BEVERAGE BUSINESSES: Admiral Starbucks reopens post-remodel, and other updates

Thanks to Andy for the photo. The latest standalone Starbucks store to reopen in the area is the Admiral shop (41st SW/Admiral Way), which has been remodeled during its closure. “We are remodeled and brand new!! We are excited to have customers come back and see the new store!!” says Sarah. … Other food/beverage changes: You can now get food from Easy Street Café 7 am-3 pm, 7 days a week … Falafel Salam has updated hours too … all those changes are on our ongoing West Seattle food/beverage list (thanks again to everyone who keeps sending word of updates, westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302).