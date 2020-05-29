West Seattle, Washington

REOPENING: Lee’s Asian Restaurant in the West Seattle Junction

May 29, 2020 3:39 pm
So many people have been asking about this restaurant, we wanted to get the news out as soon as possible – Lee’s Asian Restaurant (4510 California SW) emailed us this afternoon to say they’re reopening on Monday (June 1st)! Amy says they’re reopening “with our full menu and regular business hours, with takeout only. We look forward to serving our neighborhood again.” Hours will be 11 am-9:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 11 am-10 pm Fridays and Saturdays; noon-9:30 pm Sundays; closed Tuesdays.

2 Replies to "REOPENING: Lee's Asian Restaurant in the West Seattle Junction"

  • MrsT May 29, 2020 (3:44 pm)
    I am so so happy to hear this! I was really worried that they’d closed forever. Oh Pocket Tofu, how I’ve missed you! 

  • Lin May 29, 2020 (3:51 pm)
    Goodie, I’ve been craving some Chinese food and international district seems so far away now the bridge is broken. 

