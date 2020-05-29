REOPENING: Lee’s Asian Restaurant in the West Seattle Junction

So many people have been asking about this restaurant, we wanted to get the news out as soon as possible – Lee’s Asian Restaurant (4510 California SW) emailed us this afternoon to say they’re reopening on Monday (June 1st)! Amy says they’re reopening “with our full menu and regular business hours, with takeout only. We look forward to serving our neighborhood again.” Hours will be 11 am-9:30 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 11 am-10 pm Fridays and Saturdays; noon-9:30 pm Sundays; closed Tuesdays.