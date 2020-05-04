Remembering Margaret Ball, 1931-2020

Family and friends are remembering Margaret Ball, and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Margaret Ball passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 88. She was home and surrounded by her devoted husband of 62 years and their five daughters.

Margaret was born August 31, 1931, to Winifred and Patrick Carroll in a small village in Wales named Ystradgynlais. As a young girl, Margaret was raised in London, England, along with her four sisters and one brother. Her family survived the Blitz in London during WWII by spending many nights in bomb shelters underground.

After the war, Margaret continued her education and graduated from St. Mary’s of the Angels. As a young woman, Margaret began working in the Royal Theater in London as well as Marks and Spencer department store. Margaret’s dream was to come to America. She arrived in New York City on the Queen Mary in Decembeer of 1955 and continued to her final destination. Port Orchard, where she had a pen pal.

Shortly after arriving in Port Orchard, Margaret met the love of her life, Dick Ball. Dick and Margaret would marry and go on to have five daughters and make their home on Gatewood Hill in West Seattle. Margaret worked at Rainier Bank in the West Seattle Junction, where she made many friends in the Junction community. One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming a US citizen in May of 1970.

Margaret loved her family most and enjoyed many camping trips down the Oregon Coast and ALL the family get-togethers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. and a GOOD CUP of TEA!! Margaret is survived by her beloved husband Dick and their five daughters, Barbara, Lydia (Bruce), Carroll, Mary, Rose; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all.

Margaret will be laid to rest at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. A memorial service will be held at a later date.