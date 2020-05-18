OPEN FOR TAKE-OUT: More additions to our West Seattle list

It’s now been two months since the governor’s orders limited restaurants to take-out/delivery. Since the start, we’ve kept a long list of your West Seattle options – not just restaurants but also other businesses offering prepared-food and/or beverages. Two more additions to mention as the week begins; Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes, well-known for its catering, is now offering take-and-bake Family Meals, for pickup at The Hall at Fauntleroy or for delivery – order by noon Mondays for pickup/delivery on Wednesdays. Menu and info here. … New in The Triangle is the fried-chicken food truck Swagg-n-Wagon at 4514 Fauntleroy Way SW, open Tuesday-Wednesdays 12-4 pm, Thursdays-Fridays 12-6 pm …And we keep updating the ongoing listings as we get word from proprietors and/or customers – email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 … thank you, and EAT/DRINK LOCAL!