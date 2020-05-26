No, this is NOT a new ‘Stay Healthy Street’

Someone apparently tried to set up a rogue “Stay Healthy Street” near Lincoln Park. A neighbor sent us a photo of that sign at 46th/Thistle and said there’s another one a few blocks north at 45th/Trenton. Since the city hasn’t announced any additions to the program in a few weeks, we asked SDOT, which replied: “This street is not one of our Stay Healthy Streets, and we did not place this sign here. We will send a crew to retrieve these sings and also look out for any missing signs at nearby Stay Healthy Streets.” The only official ones in West Seattle remain the originally announced one in High Point (and a bit south), the Puget Ridge/Highland Park stretch, and Beach Drive/Alki Avenue west of 63rd SW (wrapping around Alki Point).