NEED FOOD? KBM Commissary’s weekly free-meals plan for Saturday

This week’s update from Keith Mathewson of KBM Seattle Commissary, whose resident chefs have been rotating in preparing weekly free meals for whoever shows up:

We will be giving away meals this week on Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Last week saw a low turnout with Mother’s Day. As a result we had extra food, therefore this week the menu will remain the same. We presently have meals planned for 500 people.

The aforementioned menu, from last week’s announcement, is “baked vegetarian Ziti with rosemary focaccia … made by West Of Chicago Pizza and Los Panes Bakery with the help of the staff at KBM,” which is at 5604 Delridge Way SW.