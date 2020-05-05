MOTHER’S DAY GIFTS: The Junction invites you to ‘Virtual Shopping Spree’ on Thursday

(WSB photo taken earlier this spring at Click! Design That Fits, part of Thursday’s ‘spree’)

The next phase of in-person retail won’t be open in time for this Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10th) but the West Seattle Junction Association has a shopping solution for you: A “Virtual Shopping Spree” this Thursday (May 7th). Every half hour, starting at 4 pm and continuing through 7:30 pm, The Junction will take you live to another local shop – eight in all. Plus, every shopper gets a chance to win a $150 gift card to each store – they’ll pick a random winner for each “spree” visit, from among those who comment either with an order or by saying “Pick me!” (You’ll be able to shop via Facebook or through the store’s Instagram Live page; the business will then contact you for delivery and payment.) See the schedule/lineup, and find the link to participate, by going here.