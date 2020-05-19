MORE! ‘Who’s open?’ West Seattle food and beverage list keeps getting longer

Again today, we have more food/drink establishments joining/rejoining our West Seattle list.

WHISKY WEST: Just reopened for takeout. Lead bartender Holly tells us WW (6451 California SW) is open daily 11 am-8 pm. Here’s a pic of the menu; beverages are listed here.

MARINATION MA KAI: Reopening tomorrow (Wednesday, May 20th) for takeout food and drinks, 3-7 pm daily (at Seacrest, 1660 Harbor SW) – info here; menu here. Thanks to Jen for the tip!

TAT’S TRUCK: Bringing the Tat’s Deli sandwiches to West Seattle on Saturdays starting this weekend (May 23rd), 11:30 am-6:30 pm at Hans VW Repair (35th/Graham). Here’s the menu, sent by Rob.

Any other additions/changes for our list? Please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you – EAT/DRINK LOCAL!