MEMORIAL DAY 2020: West Seattle notes

(Bald Eagle, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Good morning. Notes for the holiday:

TRANSIT

Metro: Sunday schedule

Water Taxi: Not running

Sound Transit: Sunday schedule

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Our page highlighting local cameras is here

SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here

(Bald Eagles, photographed by Dan Ciske)

POPPIES

Stop by American Legion Post 160 (3618 SW Alaska) if you are out – details in our preview, including BBQ food – with a discount for veterans – next door!

TAPS ACROSS AMERICA

3 pm – play if you can!