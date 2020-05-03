HISTORY: Explore West Seattle’s historical places without leaving home

If this were a pre-COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum would be open to visitors right now. Though it’s not, the SWSHS continues finding ways to help you enjoy and learn about local history online. Here’s the latest, from SWSHS executive director Michael King:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society has created a virtual map of historic places on the Duwamish Peninsula. Visit the map to learn about historic places near you. The map can be used to create a custom tour … whether it’s walking around Alki, driving through Fauntleroy, or cycling around Delridge. While social distancing mandates are in effect, you can also “tour” the map using Google Street View!

P.S. The SWSHS also invites you to join them online May 14th for the next “Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories.”