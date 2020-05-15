HELPING: Peel & Press partnering with Seattle Police Officers Guild to treat officers

(WSB photos)

That’s Dan Austin in the kitchen at his Morgan Junction restaurant Peel & Press. If you notice police vehicles outside the restaurant today/tonight, it’s not bad news this time – he’s serving free food to law-enforcement officers today, as National Police Week continues. That includes slices (not usually on the P&P menu) for officers on the go. His partner in giving to the law-enforcement community today is the Seattle Police Officers Guild:

On the left is Mike Solan, SPOG president, who visited Peel & Press this morning. SPOG is covering the cost of today’s free meals for officers (available until 10 tonight), which are in addition to the free meals P&P routinely provides to people in need. Austin tells WSB that today’s SPOG donation will help keep that program going, as well as helping cover the cost of repairs from the recent burglary at the restaurant.

P.S. SPOG also had another West Seattle stop today to help out – for the second Friday in a row, they hauled food to the West Seattle Food Bank, a half-ton from West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor).