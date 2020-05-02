HAPPENING TODAY: 4 events, online and off

(Friday sunrise from Seacrest, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Four notes as we start May’s first Saturday:

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY: 9:30 am-12:30 pm online, it’s a special edition of the annual free fun event presented by the West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) – our preview has details, including the schedule; go here to connect.

FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH: 11 am -12:15 pm online, the Seattle Public Library‘s monthlong focus continues by teaching you how to plan for retirement. Here’s how to watch.

FAMILY READING TIME: Paper Boat Booksellers continues to host this, now online, 11-11:30 am every Saturday morning. Registration link is on the event page – sign up and you’ll get the link for participating.

FREE MEALS: If you need food, two companies at KBM Commissary are providing 1,000 free meals today, 4 pm-6 pm curbside pickup – please read our preview carefully for what’s available and how it works. (5604 Delridge Way SW)

With another month of staying home ahead, we’re working on our calendar this weekend to reflect more of what’s going on online – and the few things happening in person, like meal distribution – please let us know if you have something to list!