UPDATE: Guardian One helicopter assists in search that started in Kent, ended in West Seattle

May 20, 2020 10:23 pm
|      20 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Helicopter | Highland Park | Puget Ridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | Westwood

10:23 PM: Though this ss NOT related to a helicopter some reported hearing over the Admiral area a bit earlier, the Guardian 1 helicopter is currently over Highland Park/Puget Ridge, helping police track a suspect who is reported to be wanted for eluding. (The helicopter’s track before this was in south King County, so the Admiral reports remain a mystery.)

10:30 PM: According to radio exchanges, this all started in Kent. The search has now moved on to Westwood, where police have converged on a reportedly related vehicle.

10:42 PM: Kent Police are reported to be on the way too, and a possible hit-run crash along the way on Puget Ridge is factoring into all this too.

20 Replies to "UPDATE: Guardian One helicopter assists in search that started in Kent, ended in West Seattle"

  • South Delridge neighbor May 20, 2020 (10:30 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for the update. Helicopter quite loud here. Please let us know if you hear anything more. 

  • RickB May 20, 2020 (10:34 pm)
    Reply

    Hearing it south of Roxbury on 26th Ave SW at the moment.

  • Rockhills May 20, 2020 (10:34 pm)
    Reply

    Yeah no.   It’s still over Highland park. 

    • WSB May 20, 2020 (10:36 pm)
      Reply

      The ground component is at/near Roxhill Park.

  • Highland park resident May 20, 2020 (10:37 pm)
    Reply

    It’s 10:36pm and helicopter has been hovering over South Delridge/Highland Park for last 5-10min

  • C May 20, 2020 (10:37 pm)
    Reply

    Very loud between Barton and Roxbury right now 

  • Mjh May 20, 2020 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    thanks for the update… I am in Westwood and it is really loud

  • Sebastian Diaz May 20, 2020 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    On 14th and kenyon saw a dark suv go by.. few minutes later a sheriff’s patrol. This was about 15 mins ago its now 10:39 and alarms sounding around white center/westwood

  • b May 20, 2020 (10:39 pm)
    Reply

    There was some sort of near crash/crash right @ Delridge & Trenton, then a black suv skidded off with multiple police in pursuit. This all happened around 10:33-ish, so I’m assuming it’s ended up @ Roxhill now. Still police, bystanders and affected car(s) at Delridge & Trenton too. And, yeah, the copter is out and on the prowl.

  • JGM May 20, 2020 (10:40 pm)
    Reply

    Hope the police catch them criminals. Straight to the slamma!

  • TheGoddess May 20, 2020 (10:40 pm)
    Reply

    The helicopter has been low enough to is on Trenton and 16th that the search lights peered into our front windows!!!
    .
    Officers raced down the alley behind us.A single gun shot came from across the street’s alley, which is a continuation of ours crossing Trenton southbound.
    .
    Most of our neighbors shut off their lights and my partner and I are communicating with a few of them to make sure we all lay low.Fire/Medic is right now showing up. What an intense 30 minutes!

  • jacks May 20, 2020 (10:40 pm)
    Reply

    just flew north over riverview park

  • TM7302 May 20, 2020 (10:41 pm)
    Reply

    Over Riverview now

  • Jay May 20, 2020 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    My house is literally shaking from the chopper. Hope this is all worth it once the culprit is caught. And when I say worth it, I mean the time/gas/service that it takes to find this criminal vs when they’ll just be free to roam again.  

  • Jen May 20, 2020 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    It’s been over Highland Park for a while, flying low. Disconcerting!!

  • Rockhills May 20, 2020 (10:45 pm)
    Reply

    Which make sense if air support is circling around.   3 or 4 passes in the last 5 min. 

  • sara May 20, 2020 (10:46 pm)
    Reply

    lol well it sounds like he’s doing a good job at eluding. that lasted a long time 

    • WSB May 20, 2020 (10:52 pm)
      Reply

      I don’t know exactly how this started as we don’t monitor Kent. Picked up on it when KCSO was following the/a suspect vehicle on 509 in Burien and then handed it off to SPD.

  • Bradi Jones May 20, 2020 (10:47 pm)
    Reply

    I love you West Seattle Blog! Seriously! Heard the choppers first around maybe 5 mins ago to start, thought “wow, wondering what’s happening out there”! Came onto here, and “voila”! Here’s what’s happening! Knew you would know!! Thank you for being you and for being awesome!!

