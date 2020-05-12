GRATITUDE: Here’s how West Seattle Food Bank’s virtual ‘Instruments of Change’ turned out

Last Saturday night, the West Seattle Food Bank‘s annual “Instruments of Change” happened online because of COVID-19 … but one thing didn’t change: Major community support. With that video, and this message, WSFB is expressing its gratitude:

Thank you for supporting your neighbors!

We are so grateful to the guests, donors, volunteers, supporters, and sponsors who made Saturday night’s first ever virtual Instruments of Change such an incredible success!

In the midst of so much uncertainty, it warmed our heart to see so many of you join us to help strengthen our community. Together, you raised over $95,000 to stop hunger and homelessness before it starts!

Despite the fact that we could not meet in person, you all really showed up for us and our neighbors. In case you missed the event, you can see some highlights in our short thank you recap video.

Your support for our neighbors and dedication to uplifting our community continues to inspire us. Thank you for showing the power of neighbors helping neighbors!

If you missed the event but would still like to support your neighbors, you can make a gift here.