GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Thought you missed out? 2 ways you can still get them

When the COVID-19 pandemic started spreading in our state, one of the many things it interrupted was Girl Scouts’ annual cookie sales. But there are now two ways you can get them:

ONLINE: Suzanne sent word of this. You can order cookies from Girl Scouts of Western Washington by going here – you can even specify if you’d like the proceeds to go to a specific zip code. Suzanne is also interested in figuring out how to get cookies to West Seattle first responders – if you’d like to help out with that, contact her at sgkrom (at) gmail (dot) com.

RETAIL: Bartell Drugs is helping Girl Scouts of WW sell some of the unsold cookies by carrying them in stores. The West Seattle-headquartered chain announced this week that “Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Lemon-Ups, Trefoils, S’mores, Do-Si-Dos and gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies will be sold at neighborhood Bartell’s locations.” There are two stores in West Seattle – Admiral on 42nd just north of Admiral Way, and The Junction (Jefferson Square), plus one in White Center, at 15th/Roxbury.