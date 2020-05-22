FOOD/DRINK NOTES: Holiday weekend and beyond

3 food/drink notes for Memorial Day weekend and beyond (in addition to our ongoing food-and-beverage-businesses list):

GRILL-AT-HOME SPECIAL: Getaways might be out of the question, but – depending on the weather – you might mull grilling. Toward that end, Phoenecia in The Junction (4717 42nd SW) is offering a grill-at-home dinner for 2, available Sunday & Monday, $59 – four courses including warm pita with a trio of spreads, Lebanese Malfouf Salad, a trio of kabobs, and berry cheesecake. Text 206-250-4582 to pre-order. (Anybody else with Memorial Day specials? Let us know!)

TAT’S TRUCK ADDS A DAY: As reported back on Tuesday, Tat’s Truck will launch weekend visits at Hans VW Repair (35th/Graham) this weekend. Since that first report, they’ve decided to be there Sundays as well as Saturdays.

DONATION DAY AT OUNCES: Happening the day after Memorial Day, at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW):

Buy beer and food to-go and help those in need! On Tuesday, May 26th from 4-7 pm, we ask you to bring your business to Ounces so we can all come together and support the West Seattle Food Bank. On this day, both Ounces & Beanfish Food Truck will donate 10% of all sales back to the West Seattle Food Bank. Not only will you be supporting local business, but you can help feed others in our community as well! Want to help more?! Bring your canned good donations to Ounces and we’ll deliver them to the food bank! We understand not everyone is comfortable venturing out at this time, therefore we are also including any sales to our online website or digital gift card purchases made on this day. Online orders: www.ouncestogo.com Gift Cards: https://squareup.com/gift/RNSWKQ738D2BG/order

