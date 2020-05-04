West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Signs up for added ‘Stay Healthy Streets’ in east West Seattle; new suggestion for where to add others

May 4, 2020 4:54 pm
(WSB photo, looking east on Trenton from 17th)

As announced last week, more east West Seattle streets are now closed to through traffic as part of the city’s “Stay Healthy Streets” program. The first round two weeks ago included streets in High Point and a bit south; the new stretch is primarily in Puget Ridge and Highland Park. (Update – text list was inaccurate so we’ve removed it; please see the SDOT map.)

The SHS-designated streets are closed to all but local motor-vehicle traffic – defined as residents and deliveries – and open to bicycling, walking, running, etc., 24/7, TFN.

The city has said it’s continuing to evaluate potential expansions. This afternoon, the advocacy group Seattle Neighborhood Greenways proposed what it called a “crowdsourced, 130-mile, network of Stay Healthy Streets,” including some potential West Seattle additions such as the entirety of Beach Drive SW. See the SNG proposal mapped here. The group also has an FAQ document here.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Signs up for added 'Stay Healthy Streets' in east West Seattle; new suggestion for where to add others"

  • Ted May 4, 2020 (5:06 pm)
    I don’t mean to be that guy – but I am in bewilderment on the emphasis SDOT is giving to close streets. What does this do? Limit cars driving down your street? It’s open to people walking by so the cars are causing what??I fully support other control to stop the spread – but closing off streets – huh?

    • KM May 4, 2020 (5:59 pm)
      There have been multiple recommendations from government leaders on encouraging people to stay healthy and get fresh air during the pandemic, while social distancing. In order to do both, unfortunately, many people need to cross mid-block, walk in the street, etc. to safely pass others while walking or rolling. For example, on my block, the sidewalks is only 5-ish feed wide, so people would need to step onto private property or the street to safely pass (since the parking strip is often blocked by trees, plantings, and even parked cars), and that’s just the neighborhoods with sidewalks. Seattle’s is following the lead of other cities who have implemented “car-free” or “car-lite” roads. Limiting the amount of cars on the streets being opened to peds helps to lessen potential conflict.

