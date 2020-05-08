FIGHTING CRIME: Southwest Precinct giving away ‘clubs’

From Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

In an effort to decrease auto theft incidents, the SW Precinct once again has free steering wheel clubs to give away to our West Seattle and South Park residents!

We have 81 clubs at this time, and we will be giving them out on a first come, first serve basis.

You must email me to reserve your club- I am unfortunately not able to take requests via phone or social media! Please email me at Jennifer.Danner@seattle.gov.

If you are selected to receive a free club- you will get a detailed email from me with instruction for when, where and how to pick up your club.

If you are not selected- you will receive an email from me with an apology and a link for where to purchase a club.

Please be understanding, as we have a limited amount to give away.