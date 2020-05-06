FERRY ALERT: Trouble at Fauntleroy dock

10:58 AM: Thanks for the tip. Washington State Ferries has just confirmed there’s a problem at the Fauntleroy dock – the transfer span is currently “out of service,” with an electrician on the way. That means a scheduled departure is on hold, and the Cathlamet, which was on its way to land, is waiting offshore. Updates as we get them.

11:09 AM: Vessel Watch shows both ferries now headed to Vashon, and the WSF cam (screengrab above) shows vehicles waiting on the Fauntleroy dock are being turned around.

12:01 PM: The Fauntleroy dock is still out of service.