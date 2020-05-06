West Seattle, Washington

06 Wednesday

56℉

FERRY ALERT: Trouble at Fauntleroy dock

May 6, 2020 10:58 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Fauntleroy | Transportation | West Seattle news

10:58 AM: Thanks for the tip. Washington State Ferries has just confirmed there’s a problem at the Fauntleroy dock – the transfer span is currently “out of service,” with an electrician on the way. That means a scheduled departure is on hold, and the Cathlamet, which was on its way to land, is waiting offshore. Updates as we get them.

11:09 AM: Vessel Watch shows both ferries now headed to Vashon, and the WSF cam (screengrab above) shows vehicles waiting on the Fauntleroy dock are being turned around.

12:01 PM: The Fauntleroy dock is still out of service.

Share This

1 Reply to "FERRY ALERT: Trouble at Fauntleroy dock"

  • Kate Endle May 6, 2020 (11:05 am)
    Reply

    We’re on the 950am boat waiting to offload to West Seattle and now the boat has turned around and is taking us back to Vashon.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.