EDUCATION: 1 month to go in Seattle Public Schools’ year; 2 more days to answer survey

June 19th – one month from today – is the last day of the year for Seattle Public Schools. No decision yet about what school will be like in the fall, though the governor has said he’s optimistic that in-person classes will resume. In the meantime, SPS is asking its families and staff to answer a survey “to gather feedback on how things are going and inform additional supports and future planning.” It’s open through Wedneday (May 20th); the family survey is here, the staff survey here, the school-leader survey here.