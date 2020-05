(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

More south West Seattle redevelopment: That 99-year-old house at 9238 20th SW [map] is proposed to be replaced by an 8-unit rowhouse/townhouse project, with 8 offstreet-parking spaces. Nearby resident Colleen tipped us after an Early Design Review Community Outreach flyer arrived via mail. It points to this website, which includes the design packet by John Trieger Architects, as well as a survey.