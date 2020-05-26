CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in Peel & Press burglary

A suspect is now charged in the May 9th burglary at Morgan Junction restaurant Peel & Press – a repeat offender who was already awaiting trial for a business break-in attempt in South King County. 33 year old Rafael S. Meyers is charged with second-degree burglary in what prosecutors describe as a “brazen and sophisticated” crime, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant while apparently trying to break into the neighboring Starbucks. The charging documents say police identified Meyers with the help of a nearby resident who had video of someone coming and going in an alley by the businesses north of Fauntleroy, and gave police information on a related vehicle, including its plate number. Police say the man in that video matched the man seen in Peel & Press’s security video (frame grab at right). They got a search warrant for the vehicle and found it last Wednesday in the driveway outside Meyers’ Fauntlee Hills home, with him inside, and took him into custody. The court documents also say police found suspected heroin and paraphernalia on Meyers, and that a GRIZZLY hat like the one shown in the security video was in his car. He was booked into jail, and got out a day later after posting bond in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Online records show Meyers has an extensive record, though much of it is for non-felonies. He’s awaiting trial on a charge of attempted second-degree burglary from last August in Auburn. Charging documents from that case say he was arrested after tripping an alarm while trying to break into a business there. His next hearing in that case is scheduled for June 3rd. He also was arrested in February of last year for allegedly tagging a railroad car in SODO. The charge, a misdemeanor, was dismissed in November because of witness issues. Documents from a car-prowl case in 2011 describe Meyers as a “well-known graffiti suspect” who was at the time also known for downtown car prowls. In the new case, he is due back in court June 8th for arraignment.