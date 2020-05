11:40 PM: Another big emergency callout -this time on Sylvan Way by Sylvan Heights, reported as a driver hitting a tree. At least one person is reported to be hurt.

12:10 AM: A neighbor sent the photo and word that Sylvan is closed while a tow truck is awaited. The person in the car was rescued and taken to a hospital via ambulance.

12:34 AM: The street is open again.