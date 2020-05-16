CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/16 roundup

As we start the 12th week of the coronavirus crisis in King County, here’s our roundup of today’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary data dashboard:

*7,440 people have tested positive, up 80 from yesterday

*520 people have died, up 4 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,000 and 490.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: More than 4.6 million people have tested positive, 1.4 million of them in the U.S. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

PREVENTING PICNICS: In the ongoing “Keep It Moving” campaign in city parks, Stewart sent that photo, saying crews have just taped up the picnic tables at Don Armeni Boat Ramp:

The benches, Stewart notes, remain open.

GROCERY-STORE HOURS: Two more of the major chains that have stores in West Seattle have added back some of the hours they dropped early in the virus crisis. That’s part of today’s weekly-during-the-pandemic grocery-shopping update.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: For the third time since a 2-month mayor-mandated closure, the WSFM will be open tomorrow, 10 am-2 pm. The entrance remains at California/Alaska; line up along Alaska, and north up 42nd if necessary. This week’s vendor list is here.

SUPPORT LOCAL INDEPENDENT BUSINESSES: Since we published this reminder today, we got word the West Seattle Small Business Relief Fund is almost up to $100,000 … but our area has hundreds of small businesses trying to hang on, so if you can contribute, anything helps.

SINCE WE DIDN’T GET SUNSET COLORS TONIGHT … here’s a vivid view from earlier this week, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

