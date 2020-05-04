CORONAVIRUS: Monday 5/4 roundup

What the governor calls “Phase 1” of transitioning out of near-total shutdown starts tomorrow. Here’s the roundup for tonight:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*6,582 people have tested positive, up 118 from yesterday

*463 people have died, up 5 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,990 and 416.

SIGNS OF SUCCESS: Public Health says there’s reason for optimism in “two recent reports that are consistent with data” the agency itself has collected/analyzed..

HOW COVID-19 IS AFFECTING SFD AND SPD: Both posted updates today – SPD says 7 of its employees have tested positive (unchanged from the last two weekly updates) and that 24 employees are in quarantine or isolation; SFD says 18 of its employees have tested positive, with 17 currently in quarantine or isolation.

BE A LIFE-SAVER: The pandemic has disrupted donations. If you can donate blood, you have multiple opportunities to do that here in West Seattle this month – Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW) is hosting a pop-up blood drive.

TEE TIMES TOMORROW: Golfing is allowed in our state again as of tomorrow. The governor said so a week ago, but it wasn’t official for the West Seattle Golf Course (and the city’s three others) until a city announcement today.

THE REOPENING PLAN HAS A NAME: The governor formalized last week’s announcements – including the stay-home extension to May 31st – with an order today, and the title “Safe Start Washington.”

ABOUT THOSE ‘STREET CLOSED’ SIGNS: Lots more went up today, mostly on Puget Ridge and in Highland Park, as part of another expansion of “Stay Healthy Streets.” (See the map here.)

They’re open to residents and deliveries, closed to through traffic. As noted in our followup, Seattle Neighborhood Greenways is proposing a major expansion, with suggested West Seattle routes including all of Beach Drive SW.

NEIGHBORHOOD ART: Neighbors’ creativity keeps brightening the days. Noodle sent the photo, explaining that the local yard with a “Where the Wild Things Are” theme last month has now switched to “James and the Giant Peach”:

