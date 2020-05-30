West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Citywide 5 pm curfew after downtown demonstrators turn violent; some WS businesses closing early

May 30, 2020 5:04 pm
5:04 PM: Mayor Jenny Durkan has just ordered a 5 pm citywide curfew – minutes before 5 pm – because downtown protests have turned destructive and dangerous.

5:22 PM: Here’s the mayor’s news release:

Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, Police Chief Carmen Best, and Fire Chief Harold Scoggins announced an 5:00 p.m. curfew effective today, May 30 and tomorrow, May 31. Mayor Durkan will soon be signing an emergency order. The curfew will be in effect from 5:00 pm – 5:00 am, and during those hours residents and visitors should remain in their residence to the extent possible and should refrain from traveling in and through Seattle. The curfew is intended to prevent violence and widespread property damage, and to prevent the further community spread of COVID-19 through continued gathering.

“While most of those protests were peaceful, there have been isolated but significant events of violence and destruction. This temporary curfew is intended to preserve the health and safety of our residents by keeping our streets safe and accessible for essential workers and first responders and preventing the further spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Durkan.

The temporary curfew does not impact people who need to commute to work during these hours, people experiencing homelessness, people in a medical emergency or people in a dangerous situation, first responders, health care workers, and the news media. In addition, the curfew does not require businesses to close while it is in effect, and it will not alter public transit schedules. The Mayor and Chiefs ask all residents and visitors to voluntarily abide by the curfew. The City does not intend to enforce the curfew, except for violations that result in public health and safety threats including fires, extensive property damage, and violence.

Today, the Seattle Police Department, Seattle Fire Department, and Seattle Department of Transportation monitored the demonstrations and stood ready to provide assistance, manage traffic impacts, and preserve health and safety. Staff from Seattle Parks and Recreation and the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods were downtown distributing hundreds of disposable masks to demonstrators.

5:25 PM: From the governor:

Gov. Jay Inslee today activated up to 200 members of the Washington National Guard in response to a request from the City of Seattle to help protect against property damage and manage crowds and traffic during downtown protests. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of City of Seattle leadership.

The guard was activated by a letter from the governor to Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, commander of the Washington National Guard, as demonstrations were underway in Seattle protesting the death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this week.

“The National Guard is on stand by to assist the Seattle Police Department as requested by Mayor Durkan,” Inslee said. “They will be unarmed and assist with infrastructure protection and crowd movement. They will only be utilized if absolutely necessary and we appreciate their efforts to help in this important work.”

5:45 PM: The mayor is speaking with reporters at 6 pm. We’ll be phoning into that and will add notes.

6:10 PM: Still awaiting the mayor. Note that (as discussed in comments) at least a few West Seattle businesses have closed early because of the curfew – please let us know of any others (westseattleblog@gmail.com, or text 206-293-6302). We’ll build a list here:
Target
Meeples Games
Zeeks Pizza

6:18 PM: “For most of today, the demonstrators were peaceful,” says the mayor. “Unfortunately, in the late afternoon, (protests) downtown turned destructive and violent.” She draws a clear line between those who protested peacefully earlier, and those who turned violent later. The violent acts do not honor George Floyd, she notes, and won’t be tolerated. “We will take all steps necessary to protect residents and property …” She has issued three emergency orders: A civil emergency and a prohibition on weapons use, as well as the curfew tonight and tomorrow. (You can watch on Seattle Channel.) Both the mayor and fire chief have explained that firefighters were delayed from getting to some of the set fires downtown because it was unsafe.

After a few minutes of mayoral, police, and fire statements, it’s Q&A. First one: The timing of the curfew. The mayor says the 5 pm time was set at SPD’s recommendation “to get people safely home.” The mayor also notes that the statewide stay-home order hasn’t expired yet so people should be staying home anyway. In another response, she again differentiates the peaceful protesters who rallied earlier and those who “hijacked” the demonstration later and caused “such destruction and chaos.”

19 Replies to "UPDATE: Citywide 5 pm curfew after downtown demonstrators turn violent; some WS businesses closing early"

  • LyndaB May 30, 2020 (5:07 pm)
    Stay safe.  Just got the alert on my phone just now.  ❤ 

  • Hauhaunani May 30, 2020 (5:09 pm)
    From where I was which was right downtown fifth and Cherry there was absolutely no violence physical or destruction of property.  Not at all. I obviously cannot speak to areas at which I was not present.  Where I was, in the overall group of probably a few hundred people People were standing and people were chanting. Heard loud booms and saw police advancing at which point we literally ran. Police were blocking people from dispersing. 

    • WSB May 30, 2020 (5:16 pm)
      I’d been listening to the police back frequencies all day – the demonstrations for most of today (and also last night) were relatively uneventful. Things deteriorated about an hour ago.

      • Hauhaunani May 30, 2020 (6:20 pm)
        They escalated elsewhere downtown but there were absolutely pockets of 100s of people, such as the one I was in, who were attacked by the police fully unprovoked. It’s very unfortunate. 

  • ws resident May 30, 2020 (5:12 pm)
    I got the alert about the curfew on my phone. I wasn’t sure if the curfew was citywide or just downtown Seattle.

    • WSB May 30, 2020 (5:13 pm)
      It’s citywide. I’m adding the mayoral news release with more details.

  • dhg May 30, 2020 (5:21 pm)
    That’s too extreme.  Here we are in bucolic West Seattle and, with no advance notice, we have a curfew?

    • Sunflower May 30, 2020 (5:40 pm)
      I think they made the curfew citywide so that protesters don’t just shift to other areas. Protesters were on the freeway, 4 cars were set on fire downtown, shop windows broken, looting, etc.

  • Christina Hill May 30, 2020 (5:21 pm)
    Hold up.  I work nights so I was literally woke by the alert.  I can’t get groceries?  I’m on the city county line, is it safe to go south to get groceries/food?  How am I supposed to go to work? 

    • WSB May 30, 2020 (5:29 pm)
      I’ve added the full mayoral announcement. It includes exceptions, including people commuting to/from work. I have not seen anything regarding county action so far – monitoring all online channels.

  • Admiral junction lady May 30, 2020 (5:31 pm)
    Are West Seattle stores and restaurants closing? 

    • WSB May 30, 2020 (5:56 pm)
      So far I’ve seen one business (Meeples) say via Twitter that they’re closing early.

  • Mj May 30, 2020 (5:44 pm)
    Semantically does the curfew apply to non residents of Seattle.  And why would it apply in WS and other non DT areas?  

    • WSB May 30, 2020 (5:55 pm)
      I haven’t seen the actual document. A citywide curfew would ostensibly be aimed at being sure trouble didn’t break out elsewhere.

  • Anonymous Coward May 30, 2020 (6:05 pm)
    Why don’t we just raise our drawbridges and call it good here in West Seattle?

    • East Coast Cynic May 30, 2020 (6:25 pm)
      With the high bridge out of service, we’re much of the way there, even without a curfew.

  • Gina May 30, 2020 (6:05 pm)
    Target in Westwood Village closed early.  I was one of the last shoppers at 5:00 p.m. who went through the line.  

  • Wes C Addle May 30, 2020 (6:17 pm)
    I was at the protest and Westlake Park.  It was peaceful on 4th and Pine.  You could see the smoke and hear the grenades, but it was amazingly calm. The troublemakers were mainly outsiders and street kids from what I saw and overheard. 

  • just wondering May 30, 2020 (6:23 pm)
    Throwing fireworks, breaking windows and looting is anarchy!

