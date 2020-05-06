BUSINESS UPDATE: Illusions Hair Design’s next ‘drive-through’ retail event

Personal-care businesses are still one “phase” away from being able to resume services, but longtime WSB sponsor Illusions Hair Design has been having periodic “drive-through” retail events, and has another one coming up:

With the extended “stay-at-home”, and the date we can re-open the salon still some weeks away, (end of May, first part of June?), we are offering another special “DRIVE-THRU” for products event Saturday, May 9, from 12-2 pm!

This Saturday, we will be available to have you pick up retail/hair items you may need (based on availability). **CREDIT CARD ORDERS ONLY, no cash/checks. Simply email your product requests – contactillusionshairdesign@gmail.com – (if you’re unsure of what the item is called, we can look it up in your file here at the salon.) What do you need? Shampoo, conditioner, styling aid, umbrella, hat, scarf, etc…? We will call you on Friday to confirm your order(s), and give you a total for your items. When you arrive at the salon SATURDAY between 12-2 pm, we will have your bag of items ready. Simply call us from your car, we will take your credit card information at that time and process it. We will then print you a receipt (no signature required!), add it to your bag and we will run it all out to you! (Illusions DRIVE-THRU style!)

PLEASE UNDERSTAND: Our doors will remain locked, we will not be open to the public. You will not be allowed to come into the salon. ALL orders MUST be received via email, or you can leave us a message on our 24hr phone line. We will try to fulfill all of your requests on a first-come, first-served basis. (Many of our suppliers are not shipping, so we are limited to stock on hand.)

For a special “MOTHER’S DAY” treat, we are offering ANY ONE of our TIGI BOOSTERS for only $5 with ANY of your drive-thru purchase! ($14.95 value). These can be added to any conditioner to give your hair a BOOST of “Shine”, “Smooth”, or “Repair”. Just add it to your product request, and we will discount it at checkout.

ALL requests must be received by FRIDAY, MAY 8th by 2 pm.

FOR BEST SELECTION…GET YOUR ORDERS IN ASAP!