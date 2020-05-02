ART: #SeattleTogether signs in North Delridge

In our nightly coronavirus-response-related roundup on April 22nd, we mentioned #SeattleTogether, for which the city commissioned artists to create 1,000 signs to be displayed in neighborhoods. Michael Taylor-Judd let us know that North Delridge has more than two dozen of them, and shared photos.

So, where to see them? He also made a map of where to look:

The original announcement lists the commissioned artists: Amaranta Sandys, Asia Tail, Danielle Morsette, David Rue, Denise Emerson, Hailey Tayathy, Hugo Moro, Lauren Iida, Lin-Lin Mao, Nasrin Afrouz, Shawn Parks, and Vikram Madan.

The signs are also destined for other unspecified West Seattle neighborhoods – so please let us know if YOU see them!