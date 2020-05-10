ALSO TODAY: Mother’s Day concert from ‘Alki Art Fair at Home’

When the Alki Art Fair‘s 2020 cancellation was announced two weeks ago, organizers promised special “at home” programming ahead. Today – the first presentation! Here’s the announcement, with word of more next weekend too:

Although we are unable to gather in our usual beautiful beach location this year, the Alki Art Fair is excited to announce #AlkiArtFairatHome – a Virtual Art Fair throughout the month of May. Over the next few weeks we will feature local artists, performers and businesses. Tune in to Facebook and Instagram for artist spotlights, studio tours, live performances, creative tutorials and more!

Mother’s Day Concert w/ Jaspar Lepak of Raising Hazel

5/10 @ 5-6 pm PT

Gabriel Wolfchild of the band Wolfchild

5/16 @ 7 pm PT

To learn more about these artists you can visit alkiartfair.org and also explore a variety of local artists and performers. You’ll find a wide range of performers, painters, illustrators, ceramicists, sewers and more for you to peruse in your pjs.

Local artists add more than just beauty and sound to our community so let’s continue supporting them. Many artists have a true passion for making our community a better place to live through their work. So stay healthy, stay safe and support your local creative community.