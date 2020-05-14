ALSO ONLINE TONIGHT: 46 artists featured in May’s West Seattle Art Walk

For a second month, the West Seattle Art Walk – a longtime second-Thursday tradition – is happening online tonight. Organizers have just published the lineup of participants, with this introduction:

Our virtual Art Walk was such a success last month, we had to do it again! Check out the full gallery of work [on the website] or click this link to view a curated virtual Art Walk on YouTube!

We again opened Art Walk to all artists who wanted to join, so have a blend of business-coordinated and artist-led exhibits. Marvel at the wide and deep variety of media, formats, subjects and moods of our 46 artists, an Art Walk Record!!

As for any second Thursday, all art is available for sale. If you would like to purchase something from an artist coordinated by a business, please contact the business first. If you would like to purchase something from an artist exhibiting on their own, please reach out directly to them with the contact information listed.