WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: See who’s flocking to our waters now

Another amazing sight off West Seattle’s west-facing shores …

That photo by David Hutchinson, and the one below by Matthew Olson, show Bonaparte’s Gulls, not often seen around here, apparently drawn to our section of Puget Sound by the herring-spawning event we noted last weekend.

You can hear them in Robin Sinner‘s video:

We don’t know if these were the same birds, but the waters have drawn flocks for days – Jonny L. sent this sighting from last Saturday’s sunset:

On Sunday, “Diver Laura” James recorded this aerial view of how the spawning changed the water’s color:

As we showed you that day, it was also a big draw for sea lions – Diver Laura photoggraphed them too:

Jamie Kinney shared an aerial view of one as tt swam:

If you walk on the beach sometime soon, watch out for herring eggs – our 2017 story shows them close up.