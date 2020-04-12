West Seattle Sunday: Easter and more, including ways to help and be helped

(Art by Tara J., photographed by Ann Anderson)

Good morning! Notes for the day ahead:

ONLINE EASTER SERVICES: Two dozen West Seattle churches are on our list – with services as early as 6:30 am.

DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) invites you to be a helper on this holiday:

The COVID19 pandemic is disproportionally hurting our most vulnerable neighbors. Here’s how you can help! This Easter Sunday, there will be donations barrels outside Alki UCC, for your donations of clothing and non-perishable foods. Social distancing observed! The bins will be available from 10 am to 5 pm. Food donations will be distributed by the White Center Food Bank. Top requests include Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop-top cans, if possible); Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, Toilet Paper; Diapers, Similac Formula, Baby Wipes, Cleaning Supplies and Hand Sanitizer. Clothing Donations will be distributed via the West Seattle Clothesline and the King Country Drug Court, which serves our neighbors receiving treatment for minor drug offenses. Many men have been moved into supportive housing during the current crisis; they need shirts, jackets, pants, shoes, underwear, socks, etc. for a smooth transition back into our community. Alki UCC’s Easter Service will be streaming live beginning at 10:00 am. If you’re in the neighborhood before 11:30 am or so, you’ll be able to enjoy a bit of the service music as you walk or drive by.

GROCERY SHOPPING TODAY? Some different hours for the holiday – see our Saturday story.

EASTER TAKEOUT: We’re continuing to update our West Seattle (etc.) restaurant list – some are even offering Easter dinners.

FREE TO-GO DINNERS: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)

And two reminders:

THREE PARKS CLOSED: Stay out of Alki, Lincoln Park, and West Seattle Stadium, which are closed until early Monday.

NO FARMERS’ MARKET … though it apparently almost happened.