WEST SEATTLE SCENES: ‘Peaceful and breathtaking’

Quyen emailed tonight to say, “The world is in chaos right now but West Seattle is more peaceful and breathtaking than I have ever seen,” sharing this photo:

… which reminded us that others have sent some beautiful photos lately and we needed to stop down for a few minutes to share them with you.

That’s last night’s sunset, photographed by Victoria Gnatoka. Below, Tuesday afternoon at Alki, by James Tilley:

Tuesday’s sunset, by Fatiha:

The Tuesday sunrise, by Stephanie:

And “The Mountain,” by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

Thanks to all!