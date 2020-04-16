West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SCENES: ‘Peaceful and breathtaking’

April 16, 2020 11:23 pm
Quyen emailed tonight to say, “The world is in chaos right now but West Seattle is more peaceful and breathtaking than I have ever seen,” sharing this photo:

… which reminded us that others have sent some beautiful photos lately and we needed to stop down for a few minutes to share them with you.

That’s last night’s sunset, photographed by Victoria Gnatoka. Below, Tuesday afternoon at Alki, by James Tilley:

Tuesday’s sunset, by Fatiha:

The Tuesday sunrise, by Stephanie:

And “The Mountain,” by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

Thanks to all!

