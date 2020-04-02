WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested for assaulting woman in West Seattle

Just in via SPD Blotter:

Seattle police arrested a domestic-violence suspect in Kent on Wednesday after his girlfriend was beaten and left in a wooded area of West Seattle last week.

Around 11:30 PM on March 24th, an injured woman walked up to a West Seattle home and asked for help.

The residents called 911, and police contacted the woman, who said she had been riding in a car with her boyfriend when he pulled over in a secluded wooded area. The man then reportedly pulled the woman out of the car and assaulted her, knocking her unconscious. The woman sustained significant facial injuries and had blood on her clothing following the attack.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Detectives from the SPD Domestic Violence and Major Crimes Taskforce obtained a warrant for the 26-year-old man and were able to locate him in Kent where, on April 1st, the SWAT team took him into custody.

Over the last month, the Seattle Police Department has seen a 21-percent increase in reports of domestic violence. If you, or someone you know, has experienced violence in a relationship or at home, please call or text 911 to get help from Seattle police and the Victim Support Team.