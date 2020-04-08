WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Legacy; vandalism x 3

Four reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: The most-recent citywide crime overview shows auto theft is up 32% this year, and here’s the latest: Lindsey‘s maroon 1998 Subaru Legacy was stolen overnight, near 39th/Thistle. Plate: AWA3157. If you see it, please call 911.

The next three reports all involve vandalism:

ARBOR HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY: Jim, who lives near the school, reports damage to the parking lot:

First – last week a car and perhaps a motorcycle did burnouts in the parking lot. So much so…that it totally ruined the look of the new black-topped parking lot. Secondly, within the last few days …..someone dumped a 1-gallon bucket of white paint all over the parking. Totally ruining the parking and defacing the beautiful brand-new school. Paint bucket was left in the lot and is still there. … No school leaves time for mischief unfortunately….and it is sad to see a brand new school get defaced.

ALSO IN ARBOR HEIGHTS: Egging vandalism, reported by Jay, who wonders if anyone else was hit:

Around 10:30 pm Tuesday, I heard noises on my windows. When I went outside to check, it appears someone had thrown eggs at the apartment building and they were falling/oozing down the windows. This was near 35th and Barton.

SCHMITZ PARK: Ali sent photos (which we’re not showing, no time right now to stop down and blur) of trees in Schmitz Preserve Park defaced by spray paint. At least one looks like an anti-COVID-19 message – great sentiment but NOT on trees (might we suggest, chalk art).