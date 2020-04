5:53 PM: A police search is under way in High Point, centered at 32nd and Juneau but stretching for blocks around. We don’t know yet what led to the search but they’re seeking a suspect who might be armed. More as we get it.

5:56 PM: Cross-referencing a case number heard in police-radio communication, the suspect they’re seeking might be linked to a robbery in the area a week and a half ago.