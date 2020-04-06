WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowler takes child carrier; vandals deface ‘Welcome’ sign

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports today:

CHILD CARRIER STOLEN: Amy on Puget Ridge sends that photo with this report:

Last night someone managed to open the back door of our minivan, parked in our driveway. Among the stolen items was the Tula Toddler carrier we sometimes use to carry our disabled son on hikes. (You may also have seen us on walks with his swell blue trike, but it doesn’t do well on stairs). The Tula retails for over $100, so we would love to get it back if possible. It has a gray and green pattern, with gray straps. It’s machine washable, so if someone sees it dumped somewhere, please let us know! Also stolen were a case of Clif Bars and a bag of reusable shopping bags.

WELCOME SIGN DEFACED: Pete Spalding, from the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, sent photos and word that the WSCoC is working on getting this cleaned up. We blurred the tags as per WSB policy to not show tagging vandalism whenever possible, but you can get the idea – both sides of the sign were hit:

The sign was installed 11 months ago, funded by a gift from philanthropist Ada Rhodes Cruzen.