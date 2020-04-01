WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Be on the lookout for this stolen blue bicycle

While you’re out walking, be on the lookout for Chris‘s stolen bike:

My bike was stolen off the back of my car sometime last night. As it was locked with a cable lock onto my bike rack, the thieves cut the bike rack off and made away with the rack with the bike stuck on it. It is a woman’s bike, pale metallic blue with the model named Mia on it. It was stolen from the front of my house on 34th Avenue SW by Willow St . Due to health conditions, this was my main source of exercise.

It looks like this stock photo – plus fenders and a carrier. The theft has been reported to police.